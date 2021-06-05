Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Reaches New 52-Week High at $25.29

Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.29 and last traded at $25.28, with a volume of 2672 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.00.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.30 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.26.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 20th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is presently 61.07%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Flowers Foods by 2.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,734,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,681,000 after purchasing an additional 527,827 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,823,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,002,000 after buying an additional 1,617,782 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,551,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,639,000 after buying an additional 74,313 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,157,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,961,000 after buying an additional 840,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,695,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,624,000 after buying an additional 244,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

About Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

