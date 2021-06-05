Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) Lowered to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on FLNT. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fluent from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Fluent in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

NASDAQ:FLNT opened at $2.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.46. Fluent has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.50. The stock has a market cap of $225.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.99 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. The company had revenue of $82.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.77 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fluent will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FLNT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fluent during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Fluent by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 6,004 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Fluent during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fluent by 92.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 9,395 shares in the last quarter. 37.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fluent

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

