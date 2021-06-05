Forsta AP Fonden Buys 2,300 Shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,600 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Lennar were worth $5,122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Berger Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,635,000. Harbor Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar in the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Lennar by 3,273.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 59,508 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after purchasing an additional 57,744 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $5,513,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on LEN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lennar from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James upped their target price on Lennar from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Lennar from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.00.

NYSE LEN opened at $96.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.49. Lennar Co. has a twelve month low of $57.09 and a twelve month high of $110.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 11.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The construction company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 14.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 11.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.99%.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.46, for a total transaction of $1,024,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,203,956.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Diane J. Bessette sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.85, for a total transaction of $1,012,130.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,808,394.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,036 shares of company stock worth $3,038,131 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land.

