Forsta AP Fonden Buys 700 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $4,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after purchasing an additional 741,318 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,822,000 after purchasing an additional 26,876 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after purchasing an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after purchasing an additional 8,433 shares in the last quarter. 52.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.33.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total transaction of $1,222,961.87. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 30,903 shares of company stock worth $5,056,135 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.35. The Hershey Company has a 1-year low of $125.50 and a 1-year high of $175.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.804 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

