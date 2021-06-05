Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 36.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Insulet were worth $4,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Insulet by 31.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 719,062 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $183,814,000 after buying an additional 171,770 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 518,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $132,631,000 after purchasing an additional 16,117 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $128,482,000. Viking Global Investors LP raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 483,529 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,605,000 after purchasing an additional 269,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insulet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 482,031 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $123,222,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares in the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $271.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2,091.08 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 6.42 and a quick ratio of 5.51. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $168.38 and a 52 week high of $306.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on PODD. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Insulet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Insulet from $296.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a report on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Insulet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $261.67.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,062,294.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Charles Alpuche sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.67, for a total transaction of $499,073.00. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Recommended Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.