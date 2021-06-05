Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.30 Million Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $5,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $124,745,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,939,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,616,534,000 after purchasing an additional 941,208 shares during the period. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 998,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $93,729,000 after purchasing an additional 472,600 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $24,046,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 244.5% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 195,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,672,000 after purchasing an additional 138,863 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $96.34 on Friday. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.58 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.86.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.30. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 32.85%. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

A number of analysts have commented on CHRW shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. C.H. Robinson Worldwide presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.29.

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Michael John Short sold 17,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total value of $1,737,972.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,223.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 3,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total transaction of $365,535.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,449 shares of company stock valued at $2,326,439. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier and freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

See Also: What is a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHRW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW).

Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.