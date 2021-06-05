Forsta AP Fonden Has $5.45 Million Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Forsta AP Fonden cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in HubSpot by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

HUBS opened at $490.21 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $198.68 and a fifty-two week high of $574.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $503.21.

A number of brokerages have commented on HUBS. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $525.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $650.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Cannonball Research upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $420.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $600.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $525.92.

In other HubSpot news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $485.50, for a total value of $8,739,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 1,542,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,073,580.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.56, for a total transaction of $4,118,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 635,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,075,495.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,806 shares of company stock worth $22,726,953 in the last 90 days. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

