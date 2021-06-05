Forsta AP Fonden Increases Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 19.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $4,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HZNP. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.98, for a total transaction of $2,374,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $87,449,035.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel A. Camardo sold 12,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $1,102,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 43,997 shares in the company, valued at $3,761,743.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 312,177 shares of company stock worth $28,278,866. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public stock opened at $89.25 on Friday. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a PE ratio of 76.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $91.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.06.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $342.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.51 million. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 12.81%. Horizon Therapeutics Public’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Horizon Therapeutics Public currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Orphan and Inflammation. Its medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare lysosomal storage disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease and severe malignant osteopetrosis; RAYOS for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis (RA), ankylosing spondylitis (AS), polymyalgia rheumatica, primary systemic amyloidosis, asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, systemic lupus erythematosus, and other conditions; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

