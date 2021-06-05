Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) will post $0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Fox Factory’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.05 and the lowest is $0.84. Fox Factory reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 98%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fox Factory will report full-year earnings of $3.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.60 to $4.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Fox Factory.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.23. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 12.20%. The business had revenue of $281.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. Fox Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Fox Factory in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $98.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.80.

In other news, insider Richard T. Winters sold 3,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.97, for a total transaction of $510,316.21. Also, Director Larry L. Enterline sold 54,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.75, for a total value of $7,066,906.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,606 shares of company stock valued at $8,156,573. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 533,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,306,000 after acquiring an additional 91,213 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 55.9% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 51,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after acquiring an additional 18,418 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fox Factory by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the 4th quarter valued at $228,000.

Shares of FOXF traded up $1.14 on Monday, hitting $150.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,835. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $147.52. Fox Factory has a fifty-two week low of $69.95 and a fifty-two week high of $166.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.81.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

