Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Stock Price Down 6.8% After Insider Selling

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) shares fell 6.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $23.97 and last traded at $24.22. 17,690 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,845,009 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.00.

Specifically, President Andrew Mark Perlmutter sold 56,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $1,019,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy D. Daw sold 4,946 shares of Funko stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.08, for a total value of $89,423.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 360,315 shares of company stock worth $8,465,992 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Funko from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Bank of America upgraded Funko from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TheStreet upgraded Funko from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Funko from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Funko from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.59.

The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 61.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.71.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.20. Funko had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 2.07%. The firm had revenue of $189.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.52 million. The company’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Funko, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNKO. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Funko by 260.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $134,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Funko during the first quarter worth $216,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Funko by 54.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 4,291 shares during the period. 61.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories, such as keychains, pens, and pins; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

