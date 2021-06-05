Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Head to Head Analysis

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) are both business services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Futu and Freedom’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu $427.02 million 52.62 $170.96 million $1.31 118.09 Freedom $121.90 million 26.42 $24.84 million $0.38 145.00

Futu has higher revenue and earnings than Freedom. Futu is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Freedom, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Futu and Freedom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 1 5 0 2.83 Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A

Futu presently has a consensus target price of $219.16, indicating a potential upside of 41.67%. Given Futu’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Freedom.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.8% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.2% of Freedom shares are owned by institutional investors. 72.9% of Freedom shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Futu and Freedom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu 46.42% 26.29% 2.54% Freedom 36.16% 53.54% 8.89%

Risk & Volatility

Futu has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Freedom has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Futu beats Freedom on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the Futu Money Plus brand, which gives access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas. In addition, the company provides initial public offering subscription and employee share option plan solution services to corporate clients under the Futu I&E brand; and services, including trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets. Futu Holdings Limited was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

About Freedom

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services. It also provides capital raising solutions for corporate clients through initial public offerings and follow-on offerings; and debt capital markets solutions that focuses on structuring and distributing private and public debt for various purposes, including buyouts, acquisitions, growth capital financings, and recapitalizations. In addition, the company is involved in trading, investment, and brokerage activities. Further, it act as an intermediary between borrowers and lenders of short-term funds and provide funding for various inventory positions; and employs repurchase and reverse repurchase agreements in proprietary trading activities. It has operations primarily in Russia, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, and Cyprus. The company was formerly known as BMB Munai, Inc. and changed its name to Freedom Holding Corp. Freedom Holding Corp. was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan.

