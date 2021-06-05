FY2022 EPS Estimates for Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) Decreased by Analyst

Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITI) – Analysts at B. Riley dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Iteris in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 1st. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.14 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley also issued estimates for Iteris’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.30 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Iteris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Iteris in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.56.

NASDAQ ITI opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $289.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.77, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.43. Iteris has a one year low of $3.71 and a one year high of $7.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Iteris (NASDAQ:ITI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Iteris had a return on equity of 1.50% and a net margin of 9.26%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,102,725 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,529,000 after purchasing an additional 152,057 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,057,805 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,867,000 after purchasing an additional 323,474 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 1,652,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,197,000 after purchasing an additional 65,750 shares during the last quarter. Samjo Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Samjo Capital LLC now owns 1,290,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,959,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Iteris by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 912,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,632,000 after purchasing an additional 318,391 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.35% of the company’s stock.

Iteris Company Profile

Iteris, Inc provides intelligent transportation systems technology solutions in Canada and Europe. It operates through Roadway Sensors and Transportation Systems segments. The Roadway Sensors segment offers sensors and systems for traffic intersection management, communication systems, and roadway traffic data collection applications.

