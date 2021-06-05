G-III Apparel Group (GIII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, June 7th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business had revenue of $526.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $534.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect G-III Apparel Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of G-III Apparel Group stock opened at $31.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.93. G-III Apparel Group has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

GIII has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on G-III Apparel Group from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $24.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.44.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, COO Wayne S. Miller sold 65,783 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $2,217,544.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 249,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,565.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas Brosig sold 8,188 shares of G-III Apparel Group stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.35, for a total transaction of $256,693.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $926,329.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

