GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Analysts expect that GasLog Ltd. (NYSE:GLOG) will announce $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GasLog’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.13. GasLog posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GasLog will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.94. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.01. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for GasLog.

GasLog (NYSE:GLOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $205.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.70 million. GasLog had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 9.03%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on GLOG shares. Clarkson Capital lowered shares of GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.80 target price (up previously from $5.50) on shares of GasLog in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GasLog from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. GasLog currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.96.

Shares of NYSE:GLOG remained flat at $$5.81 during trading on Monday. 532,404 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,484. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.82. GasLog has a 12 month low of $2.23 and a 12 month high of $6.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.547 dividend. This is an increase from GasLog’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 37.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. GasLog’s dividend payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLOG. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in GasLog by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 50,634 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of GasLog by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,600,799 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,955,000 after purchasing an additional 233,400 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GasLog by 2,417.7% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,240 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 8,873 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog during the fourth quarter worth about $348,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GasLog by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,142 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 152,431 shares in the last quarter. 26.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GasLog Company Profile

GasLog Ltd. operates as an owner, operator, and manager of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers providing support to international energy companies. The company provides maritime services for the transportation of LNG on a worldwide basis and vessel management services. As of March 1, 2020, it operated a fleet of 25 LNG carriers.

