GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) Trading Down 6.6%

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) traded down 6.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $72.30 and last traded at $72.51. 45,480 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,274,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.60.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of GDS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GDS from $112.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GDS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Macquarie dropped their price target on shares of GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. GDS presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.37.

Get GDS alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $13.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.58 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.65. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. GDS’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of GDS by 1.8% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of GDS by 19.6% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of GDS by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.16% of the company’s stock.

GDS Company Profile (NASDAQ:GDS)

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation, managed hosting, and managed cloud services, as well as consulting services to the cloud, internet and banking industries. The company serves cloud service providers, Internet companies, financial institutions, telecommunications and IT service providers, and large domestic private sector and multinational corporations.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.