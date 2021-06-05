Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $7.50 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.10% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GERDAU S.A. throughout its 101 years of activities, they are largest long steel producer in Latin America, and have made an important contribution in building the history of the Brazilian industry. Gerdau Group dedicates itself to meeting the growing demands of several dynamic industries involved in the production of goods and in the development of the economy. Gerdau steel is used in construction and industry as well as in the automotive and agricultural sectors. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Gerdau from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

NYSE:GGB opened at $6.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.11. Gerdau has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $7.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Gerdau (NYSE:GGB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. Gerdau had a return on equity of 25.00% and a net margin of 15.79%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gerdau will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Gerdau by 61.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Gerdau by 11.9% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 14,584 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Gerdau in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. 3.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Gerdau

Gerdau SA provides steel products and services. It operates through four segments: Brazil Business, North America Business, South America Business, and Special Steel Business. The company offers semi-finished products, including billets, blooms, and slabs; common long rolled products, such as rebars, wire rods, merchant bars, light shapes, and profiles to the construction and manufacturing industries; finished industrial products, including commercial rolled-steel bars, and light profiles and wires; agricultural products that include stakes and smooth wire products; and drawn products comprises barbed and barbless fence wires, galvanized wires, fences, concrete reinforcing wire meshes, nails, and clamps.

