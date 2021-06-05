Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski Buys 500 Shares

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Director Robert L. Miodunski bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $22,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,919 shares in the company, valued at $3,551,355. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $45.81 on Friday. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $46.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.53. Golden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 40.61% and a negative net margin of 12.85%. As a group, research analysts expect that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

GDEN has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Macquarie raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Golden Entertainment from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDEN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 408,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after acquiring an additional 72,067 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 528,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,518,000 after acquiring an additional 32,764 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 52.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Entertainment Company Profile

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Casinos and Distributed Gaming. The Casinos segment owns and operates ten resort casino properties in Nevada and Maryland.

