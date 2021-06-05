Goose Finance Price Reaches $3.80 on Exchanges (EGG)

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 5th. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be purchased for $3.80 or 0.00010448 BTC on popular exchanges. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $6.67 million and approximately $991,799.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.04 or 0.00077067 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002748 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00026074 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002750 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.00 or 0.01027850 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,684.51 or 0.10126089 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.47 or 0.00053510 BTC.

About Goose Finance

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

