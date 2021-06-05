Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $477.58 Million

Brokerages expect that Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) will report sales of $477.58 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Graco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $461.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $489.79 million. Graco posted sales of $366.89 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.91 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.97 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.96 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Get Graco alerts:

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS.

GGG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

NYSE GGG opened at $75.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.36. Graco has a 52-week low of $45.48 and a 52-week high of $79.37.

In other Graco news, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.05, for a total value of $1,486,833.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 194,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,955,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christian E. Rothe sold 59,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $4,153,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,620,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,737 shares of company stock valued at $7,420,714. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Graco by 57.0% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 324,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $23,237,000 after buying an additional 117,784 shares during the last quarter. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in shares of Graco during the first quarter worth approximately $1,013,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Graco by 24.3% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 4,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 17.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 586,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,039,000 after buying an additional 85,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Graco by 35.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 694,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,706,000 after buying an additional 183,301 shares during the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Graco

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

Featured Story: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Graco (GGG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Graco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.