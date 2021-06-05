Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Shares Purchased by GW&K Investment Management LLC

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 623,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,717 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned about 0.37% of Graco worth $44,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Graco by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,076,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,079,778,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,708,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $340,668,000 after acquiring an additional 689,880 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Graco by 45.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,690,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $122,296,000 after acquiring an additional 527,502 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Graco during the fourth quarter worth about $121,178,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Graco during the first quarter worth about $100,828,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Eric Etchart sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total transaction of $393,720.00. Also, Director Lee R. Mitau sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $1,386,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 184,262 shares in the company, valued at $14,191,859.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,737 shares of company stock worth $7,420,714 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GGG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Graco from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $75.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.59. Graco Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.48 and a 12 month high of $79.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $454.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $426.13 million. Graco had a net margin of 20.99% and a return on equity of 30.60%. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

