Gran Tierra Energy (TSE:GTE) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.82

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (TSE:GTE) (NYSEMKT:GTE) shares passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.82 and traded as high as C$0.87. Gran Tierra Energy shares last traded at C$0.85, with a volume of 561,757 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.60 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Scotiabank raised shares of Gran Tierra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$1.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of Gran Tierra Energy to C$2.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 348.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$311.93 million and a PE ratio of -0.46.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. As of December 31, 2020, it had total proved undeveloped reserves of 26.2 million barrels of oil equivalent in Colombia. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

