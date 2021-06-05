Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Green Thumb Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) traded down 0.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $29.49 and last traded at $30.11. 158,222 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 679,647 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.21.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $46.00 to $71.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.88.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.18.

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05.

About Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF)

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

