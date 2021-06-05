GSA Capital Partners LLP Acquires New Position in Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Meridian Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBSB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 11,868 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in EBSB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Meridian Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 148,370 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 13,400 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,412 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 14,943 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 21,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meridian Bancorp stock opened at $21.96 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. Meridian Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $22.97. The company has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 1.05.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The savings and loans company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.10. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 28.63% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $53.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.23 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Meridian Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.01%.

A number of research analysts have commented on EBSB shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Meridian Bancorp Company Profile

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex, and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts, including NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

