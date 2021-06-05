Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.01. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 39,629 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.

In related news, CEO Richard W. Heo bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.44 per share, for a total transaction of $44,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,775,991.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 150,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)

Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.

