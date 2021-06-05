Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc. (NASDAQ:GIFI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.01. Gulf Island Fabrication shares last traded at $4.92, with a volume of 39,629 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market cap of $76.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.
Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.79). Gulf Island Fabrication had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 19.12%. The firm had revenue of $57.56 million for the quarter.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 308,931 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 781,781 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 142,945 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gulf Island Fabrication by 286.0% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 203,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,700,000 after buying an additional 150,722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.10% of the company’s stock.
About Gulf Island Fabrication (NASDAQ:GIFI)
Gulf Island Fabrication, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a fabricator of steel structures, modules, and marine vessels in the United States. It operates through two segments, Shipyard, and Fabrication & Services. The Shipyard segment fabricates new-build marine vessels, such as offshore support and multi-purpose service vessels, research and salvage vessels, tugboats, towboats, barges, drydocks, anchor handling vessels, and lift boats.
