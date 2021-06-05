Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $209,000 in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 1,304 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,395,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,988,683,000 after buying an additional 3,738,953 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 128.8% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,867,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $595,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176,989 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter valued at about $304,733,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Zimmer Biomet by 78.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,905,413 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $305,019,000 after purchasing an additional 839,976 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,455,992 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $224,701,000 after buying an additional 406,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Truist lifted their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Zimmer Biomet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.35.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $159.13 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $168.53. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.00 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a market cap of $33.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.93%.

In related news, Director Arthur J. Higgins acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $171.58 per share, for a total transaction of $171,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,372. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

