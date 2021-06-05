GW&K Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,573,411 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256,071 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 2.97% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $41,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUPN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 167.7% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Aequim Alternative Investments LP boosted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2,701.7% during the fourth quarter. Aequim Alternative Investments LP now owns 1,300,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,253,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 3,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.98, for a total transaction of $99,937.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 89,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,860,642.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SUPN opened at $29.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 1.25. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.20 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.22.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SUPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.15). Supernus Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 19.97%. The business had revenue of $130.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.77 million. On average, analysts expect that Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system diseases in the United States. Its commercial products include Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

