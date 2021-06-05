GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.83. The company had revenue of $607.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $613.07 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 22.95%. Jazz Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

