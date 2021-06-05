GW&K Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 12.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 265,447 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 29,558 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $43,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 89.0% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,035 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 238,072 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,132,000 after acquiring an additional 37,105 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $443,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 246,290 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 47,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 129,722 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,322,000 after acquiring an additional 13,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.
JAZZ stock opened at $173.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $170.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $101.81 and a 12 month high of $182.56. The stock has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.21.
Several research analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $181.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $207.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.76.
In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,859,165.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $85,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,712,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,500 shares of company stock valued at $578,800. 4.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Jazz Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.
Further Reading: How does a margin account work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAZZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ).
Receive News & Ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jazz Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.