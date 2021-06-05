GW&K Investment Management LLC Purchases 3,364 Shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 372,937 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,364 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oxford Industries were worth $32,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Oxford Industries by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 335 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $60,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Oxford Industries in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OXM opened at $94.60 on Friday. Oxford Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.89 and a twelve month high of $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $90.97.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The textile maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $221.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.02 million. Oxford Industries had a negative net margin of 12.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Oxford Industries, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This is an increase from Oxford Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Oxford Industries’s payout ratio is currently -81.77%.

In other Oxford Industries news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of Oxford Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.25, for a total transaction of $426,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,528,327. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

OXM has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $75.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Oxford Industries from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oxford Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Oxford Industries from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.40.

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of lifestyle and other brands worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women and youth products under the Southern Tide brand.

