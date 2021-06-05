GW&K Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY)

GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,418,295 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,148 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned 3.63% of CryoLife worth $32,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in CryoLife by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,816,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $160,944,000 after acquiring an additional 601,274 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in CryoLife by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,206,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $72,412,000 after purchasing an additional 495,237 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of CryoLife by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,552,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,656,000 after purchasing an additional 136,492 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in CryoLife by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 292,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,912,000 after buying an additional 126,960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CryoLife in the first quarter valued at $2,599,000. 83.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoLife alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRY. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on CryoLife from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CryoLife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

CRY opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.54 and a beta of 1.56. CryoLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.13 and a twelve month high of $32.34.

CryoLife (NYSE:CRY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $71.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.70 million. CryoLife had a positive return on equity of 3.00% and a negative net margin of 5.10%. Equities analysts anticipate that CryoLife, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Amy Horton sold 5,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $155,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 94,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,834,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 1,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $42,799.04. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,261 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,596. 4.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CryoLife

CryoLife, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. It offers BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, pulmonary, and general surgical applications; On-X prosthetic aortic and mitral heart valve, and On-X ascending aortic prosthesis; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and E-vita OPEN PLUS and E-vita OPEN NEO, a hybrid stent graft system.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.