GW&K Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

GW&K Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $38,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Amgen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,302,778,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amgen by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,745,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,240,698,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,665 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,772,074 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,134,979,000 after acquiring an additional 966,280 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Amgen by 4,644.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 972,579 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,616,000 after acquiring an additional 952,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Amgen by 199.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 853,277 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $196,185,000 after acquiring an additional 568,324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total value of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,110,098.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $631,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,777,802.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,426,320. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMGN opened at $236.85 on Friday. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $210.28 and a fifty-two week high of $276.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.35). The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 93.84% and a net margin of 28.16%. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AMGN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on Amgen from $242.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Amgen from $267.00 to $230.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Atlantic Securities restated an “underweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Amgen from $281.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.10.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, BLINCYTO, Corlanor, ENBREL, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, KYPROLIS, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, and XGEVA.

Further Reading: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.