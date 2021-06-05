GW&K Investment Management LLC Sells 126,586 Shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

GW&K Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH) by 21.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 455,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 126,586 shares during the quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Booz Allen Hamilton worth $36,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BAH. Central Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in Booz Allen Hamilton during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton by 7,141.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BAH opened at $85.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $83.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.73. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $70.11 and a twelve month high of $100.26.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 54.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s dividend payout ratio is 37.95%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

