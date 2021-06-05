Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $104.88 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) will report $104.88 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.26 million to $106.50 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $129.07 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 18.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $421.83 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $416.07 million to $427.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $426.99 million, with estimates ranging from $416.98 million to $437.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $107.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.95 million. Hallmark Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 6.04%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hallmark Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HALL. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 529,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,053,000 after acquiring an additional 189,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Hallmark Financial Services by 18.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,378 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 46,763 shares during the last quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC grew its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 212,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $825,000 after purchasing an additional 71,767 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Hallmark Financial Services by 241.9% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 127,940 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 90,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hallmark Financial Services by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 105,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $377,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HALL traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.59. 75,424 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,055. The company has a market capitalization of $83.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06. Hallmark Financial Services has a 52-week low of $2.57 and a 52-week high of $6.64.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. It operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment provides primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

