Head to Head Analysis: Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) and SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) and Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares SM Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SM Energy -49.72% -1.25% -0.51% Laredo Petroleum -141.78% 124.89% 8.38%

SM Energy has a beta of 6.15, suggesting that its stock price is 515% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Laredo Petroleum has a beta of 4.69, suggesting that its stock price is 369% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for SM Energy and Laredo Petroleum, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SM Energy 2 4 5 0 2.27 Laredo Petroleum 1 2 4 0 2.43

SM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $13.72, indicating a potential downside of 42.25%. Laredo Petroleum has a consensus price target of $29.00, indicating a potential downside of 55.58%. Given SM Energy’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SM Energy is more favorable than Laredo Petroleum.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

80.0% of SM Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of SM Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.3% of Laredo Petroleum shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SM Energy and Laredo Petroleum’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SM Energy $1.13 billion 2.48 -$764.61 million ($0.23) -103.30 Laredo Petroleum $677.19 million 1.24 -$874.17 million $11.51 5.67

SM Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Laredo Petroleum. SM Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Laredo Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

SM Energy beats Laredo Petroleum on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

SM Energy Company Profile

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St. Mary Land & Exploration Company and changed its name to SM Energy Company in May 2010. SM Energy Company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile

Laredo Petroleum, Inc., an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. It engages in the sale of oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company also engages in the integrated oil and natural gas gathering and transportation systems and related facilities; centralized oil storage tanks; natural gas lift, fuel for drilling, and completions activities; centralized compression infrastructure; and water storage, recycling and transportation facilities. As of December 31, 2020, it had assembled 133,199 net acres in the Permian Basin; and had total proved reserves of 24,642 thousand barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Laredo Petroleum, Inc. in December 2013. Laredo Petroleum, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

