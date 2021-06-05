Head to Head Comparison: Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) and Tibet Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TBET)

Tibet Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:TBET) and Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Tibet Pharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tibet Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Wave Life Sciences -746.67% -242.12% -55.94%

This table compares Tibet Pharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tibet Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Wave Life Sciences $20.08 million 16.81 -$149.91 million ($3.82) -1.77

Tibet Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Wave Life Sciences.

Risk and Volatility

Tibet Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 8.81, meaning that its stock price is 781% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wave Life Sciences has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

76.8% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 38.2% of Wave Life Sciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Tibet Pharmaceuticals and Wave Life Sciences, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tibet Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A Wave Life Sciences 0 2 2 0 2.50

Wave Life Sciences has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 77.25%. Given Wave Life Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Wave Life Sciences is more favorable than Tibet Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Wave Life Sciences beats Tibet Pharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tibet Pharmaceuticals

Tibet Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of traditional Tibetan medicines. The company, through its operational entity, Yunnan Shangri-La Tibetan Pharmaceutical Group Limited (YSTP), develops products in China for promoting health in human respiratory, digestive, urinary, and reproductive systems. Its commercialized products include 25 Ingredients Mandrake Pill, which is used to regulate menses to treat endometritis, pelvic inflammations, and women's anemia; 15 Ingredients Gentiana Pill to treat bronchitis, emphysema, asthma, and hoarseness; 28 Ingredients Pinang Pill for treating cold waist hip pain, pus hematuria, and testis swelling; 18 Ingredients Chebulic (Myrobalan) Frusemide Pill for the treatment of kidney problems, lumbar and kidney pain, frequent urination, turbid urine, diabetes, and spermatorrhea; and Pomegranate Nichirin Pill to treat indigestion, back and leg pain, frequent urination, foot edema, impotence, and nocturnal emission. The company also develops Xuezang Guben pill indicated for the treatment of neurasthenia, insomnia, frequent urination, nocturnal emission, and women's menopausal symptoms; Shengke I that is in Phase III clinical testing for treating type II diabetes; Shengke II, which is in Phase II clinical testing for treating impotence and premature ejaculation, prostrate disease, and memory loss; Jiuzan pill that is in Phase II clinical testing for the treatment of chronic gastroenteritis and peptic ulcers; and Antai pill, a pre-clinical stage product for treating hepatitis B. In addition, it focuses to commercialize Wupeng Pill for treating echimococosis, pandora tingling disease, diphtheria, anthrax, yellow water disease, and leprosy. The company was formerly known as Shangri-La Tibetan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Tibet Pharmaceuticals Inc. in July 2010. Tibet Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Wanchai, Hong Kong.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins. It develops WVE-120101 and WVE-120102, a stereopure therapeutic candidates, which are in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of Huntington's disease (HD); WVE-003, mutant huntingtin SNP3 program for the treatment of HD; WVE-004, C9orf72 program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and frontotemporal dementia; WVE-N531, our Exon 53 program for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and ATXN3 program in SCA3. The company has collaboration agreements with Pfizer Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, University of Oxford, and University of Massachusetts. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. was incorporated in 2012 and is based in Singapore.

