Head to Head Review: The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) & Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF)

The Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) and Bonterra Energy (OTCMKTS:BNEFF) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

Get The Green Organic Dutchman alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and Bonterra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Green Organic Dutchman 0 2 0 0 2.00 Bonterra Energy 1 3 1 0 2.00

Bonterra Energy has a consensus target price of $2.65, suggesting a potential downside of 37.20%. Given Bonterra Energy’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bonterra Energy is more favorable than The Green Organic Dutchman.

Volatility and Risk

The Green Organic Dutchman has a beta of 2.3, meaning that its share price is 130% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bonterra Energy has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and Bonterra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Green Organic Dutchman -856.33% -33.91% -23.85% Bonterra Energy -254.67% -21.72% -6.18%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Green Organic Dutchman and Bonterra Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 9.23 -$136.27 million N/A N/A Bonterra Energy $90.81 million 1.56 -$229.09 million N/A N/A

The Green Organic Dutchman has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bonterra Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of The Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.2% of Bonterra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bonterra Energy beats The Green Organic Dutchman on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. It offers organic cannabis products, such as cannabis plants, cannabis plant seeds, dried cannabis, fresh cannabis, cannabis oils, cannabis topicals, cannabis extracts, and edible cannabis to retailers or distributors, and federal licensed entities. The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

Bonterra Energy Company Profile

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia. Bonterra Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Green Organic Dutchman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.