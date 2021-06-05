Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $38.11 Million

Analysts expect that Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) will announce $38.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Heritage Commerce’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $38.53 million and the lowest is $37.60 million. Heritage Commerce posted sales of $37.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will report full-year sales of $150.11 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $148.20 million to $153.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $157.43 million, with estimates ranging from $148.49 million to $166.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heritage Commerce.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 28.74%. The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.99 million.

HTBK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.13.

Shares of HTBK opened at $11.87 on Friday. Heritage Commerce has a 1 year low of $6.13 and a 1 year high of $12.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.04. The firm has a market cap of $713.42 million, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 82.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTBK. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 161.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Heritage Commerce by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. 70.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

