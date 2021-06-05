High Pointe Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 21.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the quarter. Atmos Energy accounts for about 2.1% of High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $2,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 620.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 170,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,492 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,124,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Atmos Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $663,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 845.6% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 32,653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,228,000 after buying an additional 29,200 shares during the last quarter. 82.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATO stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.71. The stock had a trading volume of 565,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,948. The company has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.44. Atmos Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $84.59 and a 52 week high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 52.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Atmos Energy from $111.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.08.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

