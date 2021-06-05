High Pointe Capital Management LLC Lowers Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 75.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the quarter. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the 1st quarter valued at $5,135,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 3,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 81,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after purchasing an additional 3,152 shares during the last quarter. 85.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Activision Blizzard from $83.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $104.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $101.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Activision Blizzard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.64.

In related news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $93.42 per share, with a total value of $467,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATVI traded up $1.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $96.84. 2,990,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,664,735. The company has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a PE ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.68. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.40 and a 12 month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Analysts expect that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.