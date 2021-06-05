HighTower Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 40,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,779,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,094,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,535,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,722 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 22,508,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,472,000 after acquiring an additional 579,088 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,496,628 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,915,000 after acquiring an additional 148,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,755,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $253,608,000 after acquiring an additional 75,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,920,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $179,777,000 after acquiring an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $93.59 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.22. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $106.85. The stock has a market cap of $29.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.14. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.50%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WEC shares. Barclays raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $92.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised WEC Energy Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.88.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Matthews sold 10,580 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.61, for a total value of $1,043,293.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,260,827.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 2,400 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.43, for a total value of $231,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.