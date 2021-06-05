HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,458 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. GVO Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% in the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.57% of the company’s stock.

ELAN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gabelli raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

In related news, insider R David Hoover purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Art A. Garcia purchased 1,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Elanco Animal Health stock opened at $34.18 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $20.55 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 4.26% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

