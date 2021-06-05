HighTower Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

HighTower Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 131,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $3,441,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $991,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $3,492,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $206,000. PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,771,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $142,021,000.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $29.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.20. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a twelve month low of $14.52 and a twelve month high of $29.94.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

