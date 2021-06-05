Holistic Financial Partners Sells 138 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Holistic Financial Partners trimmed its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in JNJ. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 3,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Financial Advisors Network Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 7,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $165.97 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $173.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $437.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $165.99.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.45.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells a range of products in the health care field worldwide. It operates through three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices.

