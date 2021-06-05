Hosking Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hosking Partners LLP lessened its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,583 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,891 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 5.5% of Hosking Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Hosking Partners LLP’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $233,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $605,000. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $990,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $7,618,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 178 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $2,106,000. 57.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,168.98.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,275.52. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,437.13 and a 1-year high of $3,554.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The business had revenue of $108.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 6.42%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 56.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $2,752,548.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,456,111.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

