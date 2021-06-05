Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Sells $39,122.90 in Stock

Hudson Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HDSN) Director Otto C. Morch sold 13,262 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $39,122.90.

HDSN stock opened at $3.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.12. Hudson Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $3.24.

Hudson Technologies (NASDAQ:HDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Hudson Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.97% and a negative net margin of 2.34%. The company had revenue of $33.78 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Hudson Technologies, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HDSN shares. Craig Hallum raised Hudson Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hudson Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HDSN. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hudson Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Hudson Technologies by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 35.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudson Technologies Company Profile

Hudson Technologies, Inc a refrigerant services company, provides solutions to recurring problems within the refrigeration industry primarily in the United States. The company's products and services include refrigerant and industrial gas sales; refrigerant management services consisting primarily of reclamation of refrigerants, re-usable cylinder refurbishment, and hydrostatic testing services; and RefrigerantSide services comprising system decontamination to remove moisture, oils, and other contaminants.

