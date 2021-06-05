Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Sells 17 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 331 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 17 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NinePointTwo Capital purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $1,896,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.9% during the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after buying an additional 2,193 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Barr E S & Co. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 14,341 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,708,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,824,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.05% of the company’s stock.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,206.22 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,437.13 and a 52 week high of $3,554.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 61.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,275.52.
In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,506.80, for a total transaction of $974,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,174 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 131,040 shares of company stock worth $449,201,684 over the last ninety days. 14.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Several analysts have recently commented on AMZN shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,720.00 price objective for the company. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,975.00 to $4,075.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,168.98.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.
