II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-two brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.11.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IIVI. TheStreet raised shares of II-VI from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of II-VI from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of II-VI from $63.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ IIVI opened at $69.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $70.14. II-VI has a 1 year low of $36.04 and a 1 year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.26.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that II-VI will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $1,065,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total value of $693,430.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,007,310. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIVI. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in II-VI by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,092 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,222,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of II-VI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in II-VI by 25.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 1st quarter valued at $174,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in II-VI in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Company Profile

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

