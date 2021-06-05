Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Purchased by Davy Global Fund Management Ltd

Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,756 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,578,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,545,120,000 after acquiring an additional 214,462 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,623,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $331,095,000 after purchasing an additional 145,106 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after purchasing an additional 174,763 shares during the period. 77.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total value of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW opened at $235.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $229.32. The company has a market cap of $74.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.83, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.34 and a 52-week high of $242.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.14%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ITW. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

