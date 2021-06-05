Indorse Token (IND) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Indorse Token (CURRENCY:IND) traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 5th. In the last week, Indorse Token has traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Indorse Token has a market cap of $522,111.77 and approximately $2,889.00 worth of Indorse Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Indorse Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0139 or 0.00000039 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.19 or 0.00075415 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00004354 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00025882 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $361.13 or 0.01001502 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,549.77 or 0.09844342 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00053070 BTC.

Indorse Token Profile

Indorse Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 8th, 2018. Indorse Token’s total supply is 170,622,047 coins and its circulating supply is 37,480,419 coins. The Reddit community for Indorse Token is /r/indorse . Indorse Token’s official website is indorse.io . Indorse Token’s official Twitter account is @joinindorse

According to CryptoCompare, “Indorse is a platform using new models of tokenization and decentralization to change the shape of professional social networking. Indorse uses internal rewards (Indorse Rewards) and a reputation system (Indorse Score) to incentivize members to add their skills / accomplishments and indorse those of others. The core features of the Indorse platform will be implemented through the combination of a few technologies, which include Ethereum, IPFS/Swarm, and Whisper. The Indorse platform will have a serverless, decentralized architecture, with the content and code on IPFS, and the Ethereum blockchain as the computational engine. “

Indorse Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Indorse Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Indorse Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Indorse Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

