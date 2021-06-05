Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $6.48. Innodata shares last traded at $6.45, with a volume of 87,772 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.98 million, a PE ratio of 161.25 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.
Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.97 million for the quarter. Innodata had a return on equity of 4.45% and a net margin of 2.07%.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,502,000 after acquiring an additional 67,229 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 167,437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after acquiring an additional 24,062 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 47.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 12,178 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Innodata during the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Innodata by 133.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 28,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,000 after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Innodata (NASDAQ:INOD)
Innodata Inc operates as a global data engineering company in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Synodex, and Agility. The DDS segment offers a range of solutions and platforms for solving data challenges that companies face when they seek to obtain the benefits of artificial intelligence systems and analytics platforms, including data annotation, data transformation, data curation, and intelligent automation.
