Insider Buying: Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Acquires $997,603.00 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NYSE BKI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BKI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Black Knight by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,788,000 after acquiring an additional 3,768 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in Black Knight by 461.9% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 51,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,522,000 after acquiring an additional 42,086 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Black Knight by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in Black Knight by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 57,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

