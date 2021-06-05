Insider Buying: Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Acquires $997,603.00 in Stock

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) CEO Anthony M. Jabbour bought 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $71.77 per share, with a total value of $997,603.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
NYSE BKI opened at $73.24 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.47 billion, a PE ratio of 42.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.71. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $68.33 and a one year high of $97.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.41.
Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Black Knight to a “positive” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Black Knight presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.31.
Black Knight Company Profile
Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.
